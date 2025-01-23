World Medical Association Calls for Full Protection of Healthcare Workers in Israel and Gaza

The World Medical Association (WMA) has welcomed the ceasefire that has come into effect between Israel and Gaza, urging all parties involved to ensure the full protection of medical personnel and healthcare professionals in line with international humanitarian law.

In a statement, the WMA called for adherence to the Geneva Conventions, stressing that healthcare facilities and workers must remain neutral and protected during times of conflict.

Dr. Ashok Philip, President of the World Medical Association, emphasized the importance of respecting these principles, noting that medical staff should not be targeted in any way. He also called for the immediate release of detained healthcare workers, including Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, and for the public disclosure of any charges against them.

“Protecting healthcare facilities and professionals is not just a moral imperative, it is a legal one under international humanitarian law,” Dr. Philip said. “The WMA strongly urges all parties to honor the neutrality of healthcare workers and ensure that medical care and humanitarian aid are able to reach those in need without obstruction.”

The association’s call comes amid growing concerns about the safety of medical professionals in the region. The WMA has long advocated for the protection of healthcare workers and facilities, emphasizing that they should never be targets in any conflict. It also urged that healthcare infrastructure—such as hospitals, clinics, and ambulances—be safeguarded to ensure the continued provision of life-saving care.

As the situation in Israel and Gaza remains volatile, the WMA’s plea for the protection of medical staff underscores the critical role healthcare professionals play in preserving human life in conflict zones.