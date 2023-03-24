World Medical Association Condemns Death Penalty For Gay Offenders

Uganda’s decision to impose the death penalty for some categories of homosexual offences has been strongly condemned by the World Medical Association.

The WMA’s President Dr. Osahon Enabulele said: ‘The legislation approved by Ugandan MPs prescribing death penalty is abhorrent. It totally undermines basic human rights of citizens.

‘We would urge President Museveni and Ugandan MPs to think again about this unwarranted measure which will weaken the many healthcare advances Uganda has made in recent years. The WMA condemns all forms of stigmatisation, criminalisation and discrimination against persons, irrespective of their sexual orientation.

‘As a profession committed to the delivery of medical care to all citizens without discrimination, we note that what Ugandan MPs are now doing will affect the psychological and physical health of all those with a homosexual or bisexual orientation, leading to higher rates of depression, anxiety disorders, substance misuse, and suicide attempts.’

‘It is a measure that we hope will be swiftly reversed’.