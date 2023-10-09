World Medical Association To Counter Biological Weapons Threat

WMA aims to strengthen global preparedness and response to health emergencies, counteract biological weapons research, and foster mechanisms to monitor the threat of biological weapons. It comes as a response to the rapid advances in microbiology, molecular biology, and genetic engineering, which have raised concerns about the potential misuse of these technologies for harmful purposes.

The proliferation of these technologies provides the opportunity to create novel pathogens and diseases and simplified production methods for biological weapons.Capacity to produce and effectively disperse biological weapons exists globally, threatening governments and endangering people around the world.

“We must pledge to shield humanity from the dire repercussions of biological wepons. I call on physicians, governments, and other vested stakeholders to work closely together, mobilize resources, instituting effective mechanisms and capacity-building programs to vigilantly monitor and take action against the dangers posed by such weapons,” urged Dr. Lujain AlQodmani, WMA President.