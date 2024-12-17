World Medical Association Urges Re-admission of Israeli Medical Students’ Group Following Suspension

The World Medical Association (WMA) has expressed concern over the suspension of the Federation of Israeli Medical Students (FIMS) by the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA) during its August General Assembly in Tampere, Finland. The suspension, which has drawn widespread attention, followed a swift vote and the absence of clear allegations or evidence against FIMS.

In a press release issued on November 24, the IFMSA stated that it is conducting a review of the procedures surrounding the suspension after receiving feedback from its member organizations and external partners. While the IFMSA has acknowledged this review, the WMA has criticized the lack of due process in the suspension and the failure to specify any formal accusations against FIMS.

The WMA, which has collaborated with the IFMSA for decades, urged the IFMSA to promptly re-admit FIMS, stressing that the suspension appears unjustified without proper evidence or a fair investigation. The WMA emphasizes that allegations of harassment should be addressed with due process and that actions should target individuals, not entire organizations representing a nation’s medical students.

In its statement, the WMA also highlighted the importance of inclusivity and diverse perspectives in international medical organizations. As an organization that values open dialogue, the WMA calls on the IFMSA to foster a culture of inclusion, ensuring that all voices are heard, especially when dealing with complex global issues. The WMA hopes the IFMSA will take this opportunity to reflect on governance and work toward a more transparent and inclusive approach in the future.