World Metrology Day Celebrated With Spotlight On Digitisation

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) on Friday marked the World Metrology Day celebration with a spotlight on the important role of measurement in the digitisation process.

World Metrology Day is an annual celebration of the signature of the Metre Convention on May 20, 1875, by representatives of seventeen nations. The Convention set the framework for global collaboration in the science of measurement and in its industrial, commercial and societal applications.

Metrology as the science of measurement plays a central role in scientific discovery and innovation, industrial manufacturing and international trade, in improving the quality of life and in protecting the global environment.

In a keynote address, Mr. Clifford Frimpong, Ag. Deputy Director-General Conformity Assessment of the GSA, said the Authority as the national statutory body responsible for developing, publishing and promoting standards in the country was embarking on a rigorous digital transformation of its operations to improve on service delivery.

He said the Authority had rolled out the GSA Core Operations (CoreOps), which is a digital platform designed to offer clients an amazing customer-focused, user-friendly experience, where the Authority’s operations were easily accessed by the public for effective and timely delivery of services.

The GSA is committed to providing the highest levels of service to its clients, in line with the Government’s business facilitation policy, he said.

Among other benefits, the introduction of digitisation provides real-time information to management and ensure efficiency in service delivery.

“This platform is designed to improve work interactions and optimise the customer experience across the full-service delivery ecosystem.

The three arms of Metrology – Legal, Industrial and Scientific Metrology, have been migrated onto the CoreOps platform.

Mr Frimpong said the GSA, as custodian of weights and measurements, was working with the the German National Metrology Institute to provide Ghana with a fit-for-future National Metrology Institute (NMI).

The NMI Institute, when established, will be responsible for the establishment of national measurement standards and to provide measurement traceability, among others.

The project aims to strengthen the capacity of the GSA to provide relevant metrological services that will meet the ever-increasing demand of industry and facilitate trade.

Furthermore, it aims to enhance measurement capability to meet the requirements of the scientific community and strengthen consumer protection.

“Technology has a lot of good things in stock. And it is time we seize the opportunity to make good use of it. I will urge all of us gathered here, including our stakeholders, to leverage on technology in our quest to adhere and promote accurate measurements,” he added.

In his welcome address, Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah, a Board Member, said the theme “Metrology in the Digital Era,” was chosen because digital technology is revolutionising the community and was one of the most exciting trends in society today.

Indeed, more widely metrology, the science of measurement, plays a central role in scientific discovery and innovation, industrial manufacturing and international trade, in improving the quality of life and in protecting the global environment.

It is recognised all the world over that accurate measurement improve the productivity and competitiveness of industries.

He congratulated the staff of the GSA, especially those working in the field of metrology to ensure that everything all the world over from health, transportation and other sectors get the precision of measurement required to make life bearable.

Dr Ampomah said the GSA was making a lot of progress in the field of digitization but much more needed to be done and urged staff to show a renewed commitment to the goals of the organisation to enhance growth.