According to the Founder of the ‘World Models Awards’ Jerry Wonder Sampson, the event will attract over 1000 estimated visitors from all over the globe of middle and upper class social status from across the world.

He said this will be the ultimate umbrella for stakeholders in the fashion, beauty and the modelling community. He stated this in an interview in Accra today.

The long awaited ‘World Models Awards’ is finally due, and the Founder of the awards scheme Jerry Wonder Sampson, has stated that the event will be more than just excitement but also an economic booster. “We are anticipating about 1000 attendants from different countries many of which will have the ‘power to spend’.

The modelling community is synonymous with glamour and class, and so one can imagine the kind of audience who will be attending. Also, stakeholders from supporting industries such as beauty and cosmetics, fashion, and even ‘health and wellness’, will be ever present. Therefore, the host nation will experience the entry of a vibrant and mobile economy”, he explained.

The organizer Jerry Wonder Sampson is yet to announce the host nation but has hinted Dubai, New York, Tokyo, Lagos, Accra or Paris as some of the desirable hosts. However, he added that the bid is still open to other countries who wish to host the event.