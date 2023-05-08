World Muay Thai Grand Prix In Hong Kong On May 9 Features Gerald Dah

The World Muay Thai Grand Prix will take place at the KITEC STAR HALL in Hong Kong on May 9, 2023. Gates open at 6pm while bouts begin at 7pm.

Fees to be charged for entry are $12,000 for Premium Table for 10, $8,000 for VIP Table for 10, $400 for Dress Circle and $250 for Balcony.

The fighters involved in the Show of the Night, World Super 4 Championship include Ghana’s Gerald Dah. He fights Lamin Souayah, Khambakhadov and Lombardo.

Speaking to Yours Truly before the fight Gerald Dah asked Ghanaians to pray for him to win the ultimate prize.

He said Muay Thai is a very interesting sport which should be promoted frequently in Ghana and Africa.

He commended the media for playing their role in supporting the practitioners, and called for promotions.