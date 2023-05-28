World on Wheels skating event in Accra and Kumasi on the 27th and 28th of May

World on Wheels (WOW) is an annual event that brings roller skating enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds together in cities worldwide. This event has gained acclaim for its ability to unite communities, inspire passion and raise awareness about important global issues.

The programme, WOW Ghana Edition, promises to be a thrilling spectacle that blends roller skating passion with environmental consciousness to create an unforgettable experience.

The WOW Ghana Edition is set to take place in the vibrant cities of Accra and Kumasi on the 27th and 28th of May, respectively. This event promises to be a roller skating extravaganza that will leave attendees breathless. The Ghana Skaters Association and the Ghana Police Service have collaborated to make this event a reality, bringing together two dynamic forces dedicated to promoting excellence, community engagement, and the spirit of roller skating.

This collaboration goes beyond a one-time event. It aims to make a lasting impact within the law enforcement community by establishing skating clubs for the children of police services personnel and service personnel themselves. By providing opportunities for children to engage in roller skating in a supportive and nurturing environment, the collaboration aims to foster their physical fitness, discipline, and overall well-being. It also showcases the numerous benefits of the sport and encourages its adoption as a healthy and productive leisure activity.

The WOW Ghana Edition has deliberately chosen a theme that revolves around the consequences of global warming, highlighting the pressing issue of climate change. It serves as a compelling reminder that each individual holds the power to contribute to the preservation of our planet through conscious choices and the adoption of sustainable practices. By raising awareness among participants and attendees, WOW aims to inspire passion and a call for environmental sustainability.

The WOW Ghana Edition is an exciting roller skating event that combines thrilling performances with a call for environmental sustainability. The collaboration between the Ghana Skaters Association and the Ghana Police Service adds a unique dimension, aiming to establish skating clubs for children and service personnel within the law enforcement community. Let us embrace unity, athleticism, and environmental consciousness and be inspired to skate towards a brighter, greener future.

By Johnson Gameli Kportufe