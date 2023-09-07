World Peace Summit to Build Multidimensional Strategies for Institutional Peace

“The 9th Anniversary of the September 18th HWPL World Peace Summit” will be held in the Republic of Korea for 4 days, from September 18th to 21st with participation of about 1,800 global leaders.

The event will be hosted by an international peace NGO, Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) in UN ECOSOC special consultative status. This 9th-anniversary celebration will look back on the achievements of the past 10 years and discuss the theme of “Implementation of Multidimensional Strategies for Institutional Peace.”

Leaders in politics, education, religion, women’s groups, youth groups, and the media from around the world will participate in discussions aimed at implementing strategies within each sector’s initiatives. The sessions will cover various agendas, including the spread of a culture of institutional peace, the expansion of comparative scriptural studies, long-term peacebuilding through education, and the development of policies for promoting a culture of peace.

The concept of “Institutional Peace.” as proposed by HWPL, advocates for international agreements aimed at establishing sustainable peace with frameworks based on the principles outlined in the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW). The DPCW is presented as a tool of peace continuum from prevention and resolving conflicts to further promoting a culture of understanding and cooperation among nations and peoples.

HWPL Chairman Man Hee Lee emphasized that the participation of people from all around the world is absolutely necessary to achieve peace, stating, “We (HWPL) have circled the globe 32 times to carry out the work of peace. The ultimate goal has been achieving peace. Whether it’s within families, schools, or any other organization, peace is a vital need. Not a single person has rejected the idea of peace. Therefore, I firmly believe that peace will be attained.”