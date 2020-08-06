The World Peace Volunteer (WPV) a non-governmental organisation, on Thursday commended the Electoral Commission (EC) for ensuring a successful Voter Registration Exercise though with some minimal challenges.

The WPV expressed appreciation to the citizenry for their ability to brave the odds to go out of their homes to be registered amidst the danger of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement signed by Mr Seth Osei Acheampong, WPV President, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, noted that the EC was meticulous about the way and manner it established the necessary instruments and provision for the needed protective equipment to run the exercise.

It further commended the efforts of high placed governmental officials, civil society organisations, observers and other stakeholders who contributed to the success of the exercise.

“We laud the effort of the citizenry for their effort in observing the COVID-19 health protocols in all registration centres,” the WPV stated.

The statement, however, expressed worry about the way some unscrupulous persons created chaos at some registration centres by bringing some alleged unqualified persons to register.

“This year’s registration exercise had been one of the best through the country’s forth democratic dispensation,” it said, and pleaded with the Government and other institutions to play their role for a successful general election.

The World Peace Volunteers aimed at promoting world peace through advocating human rights, rule of law consolidation, entrenching of democratic values and good governance through the observation of elections.