World Pillow Fighting Day celebrated at Manfe

Over 5,000 people, mostly students joined in the celebration of International Pillow Fighting Day in Ghana at the Manfe Methodist Girls Senior High School in the Eastern Region on April 1.

The Pillow Fight Championship euphoria was also taken to three Senior High Schools, namely, Koforidua SDA SHS, Pentecost SHS and Oyoko Methodist SHS.

According to the initiator of organized Ghana Pillow Fighting Championship in Ghana, Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams, the program was well patronized and successful.

“Pillow Fighting is very exciting and it will add up the sports and leisure activities” he said.

He expressed that Ghanaians are ready to embrace new sports and Pillow Fighting has attracted a lot of people in the schools and communities.

Miss Winifred S. Arthur, headmistress of Manfe Methodist Girls Senior High School said Pillow Fighting is very exciting and the students love it as it creates a lot of fun and excitement apart from competition. She asvised that it should be competed in all schools because it is injury free and pulls a lot of crowd.

Mr. Steve Williams, Founder / President of the World Pillow Fighting Championship has been monitoring and observes that Ghana is doing very well in promoting the sport.

He has sent words of encouragement to organisers and participants of Pillow Fighting in Ghana.

Two programmes at Odorkor Official Town and Chorkor were highly patronized, which indicates there is big hope and future for the sport.