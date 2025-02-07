World Pulses  Day celebrations in Ghana set for February 10

This year’s World Pulses (Beans) Day will be commemorated in Ghana, highlighting the need to sensitize the public about the day’s significance.

The World Pulse Day which falls On Monday, February 10, 2025 will see experts gather to discuss issues regarding the importance of pulse crops like chickpeas, dry beans and lentils as global foods.

The set aside by the United Nations would be marked around the world to raise awareness about the nutritional value of pulse groups.

Mr Wise Chukudi Letsa, a Nutritionist and Dietician, will lead the discussion at the workshop and will also be joined by Mr Peter Agbovi, the General Secretary of National Chefs Association.

The programme will be moderated by Mr Emmanuel Fiagbey.

Register now https://forms.gle/mxtZZShB5CLNFmDy8 and join us on Google Meet & social media live streaming on Feb 10, 2025, 2pm-3pm.

Be part of the Global Pulse Movement. Join CIC – Meatless Monday Ghana for The Superfood Meet, a special online event celebrating World Pulse(Beans) Day.