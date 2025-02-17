World Pulses Day Marked in Ghana with focus Nutrition and Sustainability

The Communication Initiative for Change (CIC) – Meatless Monday Ghana celebrated World Pulses Day with a hybrid program that brought together experts and enthusiasts to discuss the nutritional and environmental benefits of pulses.

The event took place at their country office in Ghana and was streamed live on Google Meet and Facebook, with a number of in-person attendees present.

Moderated by Mr. Emmanuel Fiagbey, Director of CIC – Meatless Monday Ghana, the program featured insightful presentations from Mr. Peter Agbovi, the National Secretary of the Chefs Association of Ghana, and Mr. Wise Chukudi Letsa, a Nutritionist and Dietician from LETS Consult.

The speakers delivered engaging presentations that emphasized the high protein, fiber, and essential micronutrients found in beans, the main pulses or legume variety in Ghana. They also discussed the importance of regular consumption of beans in the management of lifestyle diseases such as heart diseases and diabetes etc.

The program further explored the environmental advantages of consuming beans, including their role in promoting sustainable agriculture by improving soil fertility through atmospheric nitrogen fixation and supporting biodiversity. The speakers encouraged participants to increasingly adopt plant-based diets by making pulses/beans their primary source of protein instead of overly relying on meat sources.

Communication Initiatives for Change (CIC) – Meatless Monday Ghana is committed to promoting sustainable and healthy eating habits among Ghanaians in order to curb the growing trend of Non-Communicable Diseases among Ghanaians.

The project is being sponsored by the Johns Hopkins University Center for a Livable Future with technical support from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Communication Programs.