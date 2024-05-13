World Rugby HSBC 7s Challenger; Uganda alters squad

Uganda’s 7s team head coach Tolbert Onyango has made some changes to the squad ahead of the World Rugby HSBC 7s Challenger.

The final round of the World Rugby HSBC 7s Challenger 2024 will take place May 18-19 in Munich, Germany.

Onyango told Xinhua on Saturday, “We got a mix of experienced players and guys who have been in the camp for quite some time over a year now. I think it’s an opportune time for us to get them tested at the top level.”

The coach made it clear that five players who will be making their first appearance in the 2024 HSBC 7s Challenger are Mubarak Wandera, Karim Arinaitwe, Mark Osuna, Allan Olango and Aaron Tukei.

New captain William Nkore said that he is glad to be given this opportunity to lead the team away in Germany. “Although it has been very tough, we need to go all out and prove a point in Munich and that will call for good teamwork.”

Uganda Rugby Cranes are currently placed 8th on the log with 14 points, while Uruguay leads with 36 points. Kenya is tied on 36 points with Uruguay, but falls in second place because of a lower try average. Mexico are bottom of the 12-team log with only 2 points.

While the men will be battling in Munich, Uganda’s women’s team could have a better chance when the last round is played in Krakow, Poland. Uganda’s women’s team is placed fourth on the log with 25 points behind leaders China, Argentina, and Belgium.

The World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger provides a promotion pathway to the 2025 World Rugby HSBC 7s, with the top four-placed men’s and women’s teams securing their places in the new promotion and relegation play-off competition at the SVNS Grand Final in Madrid.