The World Sports For All body is calling on National Federations Presidents, Vice presidents and Secretary Generals to update them on their membership as they get set to hold their congress.

The International Football Skating and Parkour has also called on its members to participate in the congress.

Dear International Football Skating and Parkour Members.

Greetings,

I would like to inform you that the “World Federation Sports For All”, will organize its Assembly Meeting soon.

The good news is The world sport for all elected me, Mehdi Arash Salmanpour and Victor Bevin as the Vice President of the World Sports for All Federation.

I’m sure it will help us better to develop sports in every corner of the world.

Thank you my brothers and sisters.

Mehdi Arash Salmanpour