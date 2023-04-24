World Table Tennis Day 23 April 2023: Think Sustainably, Act Now

World Table Tennis Day (WTTD) has been celebrated annually in April since 2015. It is the day we celebrate table tennis, as well as the universality and social inclusiveness the sport represents. Starting this year and moving forward, we will celebrate WTTD on 23 April, honouring Ivor Montagu, organiser of the first World Table Tennis Championships in 1926 and the founder and first president of the ITTF.

WTTD celebrates the joy of playing table tennis for fun, bringing people together, focusing less on competition and more on participation and enjoyment.

Celebrate the World Table Tennis Day 2023 and be involved in organising WTTD activities!!

This year sustainability will be at the heart of the occasion.

23 April 2023: Think Sustainably, Act Now

This is an event where EVERYONE can show their love and appreciation for the planet and people’s prosperity. Participate in making the World better, stronger and more sustainable through table tennis.

“WTTD is a celebration of table tennis, on 23rd of April we share our passion, we bring more people to the table, and we share a message for a positive social change” – Leandro Olvech, ITTF Foundation Director.