World Table Tennis Day comes off on 23 April

World Table Tennis Day is happening on 23 April, celebrate it with us!

One of the events celebrating World Table Tennis Day 2023, outside the iconic Ruins of St Paul’s in Macao, China

World Table Tennis Day is happening on 23 April! Have you thought of how you will celebrate, where you will be playing the sport at and whom you will be playing with? Here are some ideas of what you can do!

What is World Table Tennis Day?

World Table Tennis Day on 23 April is a yearly celebration of table tennis – promoting the benefits of the sport, bringing together fans and non-fans alike, and giving everyone an opportunity to play for fun.

This year’s theme is “Think Sustainably, Act Now”, leading to an additional focus on raising awareness for several sustainable development goals.

What is the ITTF doing for World Table Tennis Day?

Join our 24-hour livestream via this link for a full day of table tennis action that includes exciting table tennis matches, exclusive interview sessions with players, workout challenges, panel discussions, and more!

Where can I find an event/activity to participate in on the actual day?

Keep a look out for activation campaigns around your country, and check in with your local table tennis clubs for the latest updates on upcoming activities you can participate in. Do also check out the the map for more details!

Can I organise an event on World Table Tennis Day?

Everyone is welcome to organise an event to celebrate World Table Tennis Day, don’t forget to register with us. You can find some ideas here!

There is no event near me…

World Table Tennis Day is all about playing table tennis. You don’t need an event to do that! Just pick up a racket anywhere, and play table tennis with your family and friends! Show us your World Table Tennis Day celebrations by sharing your best videos and photos on social media with the following hashtags #WorldTableTennisDay, #23April, #234.

Want to win prizes for participating in World Table Tennis Day?

The best photos and videos can stand to win exciting prizes! Learn more here.

We hope that you will join us in celebrating World Table Tennis Day, showing the world the power of table tennis and its ability to bring people together from all walks of life.

Stay tuned on our social media for more updates and information on how to get involved and let us make World Table Tennis Day 2023 the best one yet!