World title prospect, Alfred Lamptey and trainer fly to Dubai

World title prospect, Alfred Lamptey and his trainer – Ebenezer Adjei (aka Coach Killer) of the Black Panthers Gym today flew to Dubai for final preparations ahead of his bout on 22nd July, 2023 fight in Dubai.

Lamptey 21, aka ‘Bukom Bomber’ or ‘Show Time’ who has trained enough for the bout said he will definitely get the victory to make his manager, Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye very happy.

Meanwhile, boxing fans in and around Bukom are routing for Lamptey to win.

The 2021 Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Boxer of the year is seen as the next best thing to happen to Ghana Boxing.

He is a multiple title holder in the Super Featherweight division, but his target is the big ones, WBC, IBF, WBA, WBO.

He holds the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Ghana Super Feather title, WBC Youth Silver Super Featherweight title, WBO Youth Super Featherweight belt, Universal Boxing Organization African Featherweight title and West African Boxing Union Super Featherweught belt.

He is undefeated in 12 bouts.