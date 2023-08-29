World top 10 most richest persons as at August

The World’s Billionaires List or Real-Time Billionaires List is an annual ranking of the world’s wealthiest billionaires based on their recorded net worth. It is produced and published by Forbes Magazine every March since 1987.

The net total worth of each person is approximated on the basis of their reported assets and accounting for debt and other considerations. The ranking published the net total worth of each person in US dollar. These rankings do not include royalty or dictators whose wealth is derived from their status.

Here is the list of the top 10 richest persons in the world of now.

Elon Musk stands in the first position on the list of billionaires. He is the world’s richest person with a net worth of $239.3 billion. He is getting a significant portion of his wealth from Telsa and SpaceX.

Check the full list below:

1. Elon Musk

Age: 51 years

Net worth: $240.7B

Source: Tesla and SpaceX

Residence: Austin, Texas

Citizenship: United States

Elon Musk is the world’s richest person. He co-founded companies like SpaceX (rocket producer), Tesla (electric car maker) and Boring Company (tunnelling startup). A significant portion of his wealth is tied to the success of Tesla. Musk purchased Twitter in October 2022 for $44 billion.

2. Bernard Arnault & family

Age: 74 years

Net worth: $231.4B

Source: LVMH/ luxury goods

Residence: Paris

Citizenship: France

Bernard Arnault is the CEO of the world’s largest luxury goods company “Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH)” which encompasses approximately 70 renowned fashion and cosmetics brands. In January 2021, LVMH completed the acquisition of jeweller Tiffany & Co. for a staggering $15.8 billion.

Arnault’s five children contribute to various sectors within the expansive LVMH empire. In January 2023, he appointed his daughter Delphine to lead Dior, the group’s second largest brand.

3. Jeff Bezos

Age: 59 years

Net worth: $154.9B

Source: Amazon

Residence: Medina, Washington

Citizenship: United States

In July 2021, Jeff Bezos decided to give up his role as CEO of the ecommerce powerhouse Amazon while still maintaining his position as chairman.

Bezos owned an aerospace company named The Washington Post and Blue Origin, designing rockets and fled to space in July 2021.

4. Larry Ellison

Age: 78 years

Net worth: $146.1B

Source: Oracle

Residence: Lanai, Hawaii

Citizenship: United States

Larry Ellison holds 4th position in the real-time billionaire’s list. He owns 35% of software giant Oracle and is its chief technology officer, chairman and co-founder. He left the CEO position at Oracle in 2014. He shifted permanently to Hawaiian Island Lanai and bought it for $300 million. He purchased 3 million Tesla shares and joined its board in December 2018.

5. Bill Gates

Age: 67 years

Net worth: $119.3B

Source: Microsoft, investments

Residence: Medina, Washington

Citizenship: United States

He stands on the fifth position on the real-time billionaire’s list. He gets a significant portion of wealth from Microsoft and investment in zero-carbon energy. Bill co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975 and owns only 1% of the software company’s share as of March 2020.

Bill Gates is the largest owner of farmland in the United States and invested in various companies like Canadian National Railway and AutoNation. Bill occupied the fourth rank in the real-time billionaire’s list in 2022.

6. Warren Buffet

Age: 92 years

Net worth: $117.4B

Source: Berkshire Hathaway

Residence: Omaha, Nebraska

Citizenship: United States

Warren Buffet, widely recognised as the “Oracle of Omaha”, is one of history’s most accomplished investors. He is the head of Berkshire Hathaway, an investment conglomerate with a diverse portfolio encompassing numerous companies, such as insurance provider Geico, battery manufacturer Duracell and restaurant chain Dairy Queen.

7. Mark Zuckerberg

Age: 39 years

Net worth: $115.2B

Source: Meta

Residence: Palo Alto, California

Citizenship: United States

Mark Zuckerberg is an American billionaire business magnate, computer programmer, internet entrepreneur and philanthropist. He co-founded the social media website Facebook and its parent company Meta Platforms of which he is the executive chairman, CEO and controlling shareholder.

8. Larry Page

Age: 50 years

Net worth: $111.9B

Source: Google

Residence: Palo Alto, California

Citizenship: United States

Lawrence Edward Page is an American billionaire business magnate. He is the co-founder of Google with Sergen Brin. He is the co-creator and namesake of PageRank, a search ranking algorithm for Google. He received the Macroni Prize 2004 with co-writer Brin.

9. Sergey Brin

Age: 50 years

Net worth: $106.2B

Source: Google

Residence: Los Altos, California

Citizenship: United States

Brin is a co-founder of Google with Larry Page. He was the president of Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., until stepping down from his role in December 2019.

10. Steve Ballmer

Age: 67 years

Net worth: $103.4B

Source: Microsoft, investment

Residence: Hunts Point, Washington

Citizenship: United States

Ballmer is an American businessman and investor who served as the chief executive officer of Microsoft from 2000 to 2014. He is the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers of the National Basketball Association.