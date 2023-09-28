World Tourism Day 2023 at Ada

A bubbly all-female brass band stole the show at the grand durbar to mark this year’s World Tourism Day in Ada in the Greater Accra region on Wednesday,

The band, belonging to the Ada Youth Association (AYO), held the gathering spell-bound and cheering from its individual musical talents and seamless repertoire of songs.

Ms. Joyce Abiah, Leader (Drum Major) of the about 50-member brass band, told the GNA after the show that the group had been active for the past 50 years.

The women, she explained, were Ada indigenes from various professional backgrounds who decided to form the movement to liven up special occasions in the area.

“We have about 18 branches scattered across the country. We have teachers, traders, nurses, doctors among us. We often perform at festivals and other public events; those who performed today were selected from four of our branches,” she explained.

Ms. Abiah, who has been a member for the past 12 years, stated that the group’s goal, in addition to music, was to unite people from all over the country and was open to everybody.

“The group is not only for Ada citizens; we welcome men and women from other regions as well. Most of our members learn to play the instruments when they join the group, she noted.

Mrs. Abiah said that while the AYO had received assistance from well-meaning individuals, it would appreciate any form of assistance from individuals or groups.

“Our Member of Parliament, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe bought instruments for us in the past, but we continue to ask for appeal to people who want to support willingly,” she said.

World Tourism Day is celebrated every year on September 27.

The Day was established by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) to highlight the socioeconomic, political, and cultural importance of tourism to national and international economies.

The 2023 edition was hosted in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Riyad on the theme: “Tourism and Green Investment: Investing in People, Planet and Prosperity.”

Ada was the venue for Ghana’s commemorative event, which included a variety of informational, educational, and interactive programmes aimed at expanding potential for tourism investment in the area and beyond.

Dignitaries at the grand durbar included, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Mr Mark Okraku-Mantey, Paramount Chief of Ada Traditional Area, Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III, Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, CEO, Ghana Tourism Authority, Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, District Chief Executive (DCE), Ada East.

Mr. Okraku-Mantey, who spoke for the tourism minister, said the Ada Traditional Area was a viable tourism destination given that it was endowed with scenery such as palm-lined beaches, marine turtles, an estuary, and the possibility for water sports.

He asked traditional leaders to help preserve the various tourism destinations while the government worked to build new tourism hubs in the country.

Stakeholders at the event also urged the government to invest in research and innovation to address the challenges in the tourism sector.