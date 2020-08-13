The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr. Ziblim Iddi Barri, has charged the committee responsible for the organization of this year’s World Tourism Day Celebration, to live up to their bidding in making the forthcoming event a memorable one.

He said even with the COVID-19 pandemic on hand, the committee must strive to further market Ghana on the global map.

This according to him would further improve Ghana’s image, given the huge success the nation has chalked in the Year of Return Programme by attracting both international and local tourists to Ghana’s attraction sites.

Dr Barri made these remarks at the inauguration of the Planning Committee for this year’s World Tourism Day Celebration slated for September 27, on the theme: “Building Peace: Fostering Knowledge.”

He said globally, tourism has been viewed as a lead sector for the economic growth and developmental transformational agenda since it has the propensity to create jobs and accelerate infrastructure development.

He said many countries and local communities around the world including Japan, China, and Korea have properly used tourism to improve on their socio-cultural and economies of their nations, which has invariably reduced poverty in their countries.

“Despite Africa’s rich tourism attractions, the continent is still lagging in its quest for development,” he said.

He urged the committee to discharge their duties diligently and ensure that the celebration becomes a success.

Mr. John Yao Agbeko, Chief Director of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, also urged the committee members to fast track their work to meet the timelines of the programme.

Mrs Bella Ahu, President of the Ghana Tourism Federation and also Co-Chairperson of the planning committee, assured the Deputy Ministry that the committee would deliver on its mandate to achieve the overall goal of making the forthcoming celebration huge success.

World Tourism Day is commemorated each year, on September 27, to foster awareness among the international and local communities of the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic value.