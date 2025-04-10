World Travel Market Africa 2025 Draws Record Global Participation to Cape Town

Cape Town hosted the largest-ever World Travel Market (WTM) Africa this week, with delegates from 96 countries converging under the theme “Ignite Africa” to spotlight the continent’s resurgent tourism sector.

The event, now in its eleventh year, marked a 27% increase in buyer attendance and featured 742 exhibitors, including first-time participants from Zambia, the Netherlands, and São Paulo, signaling renewed confidence in Africa’s travel industry.

Carol Weaving, Managing Director of RX Africa, underscored the milestone in her opening remarks: “This is the biggest WTM Africa in over a decade. With 82% of buyers new to the event, we’re seeing unprecedented global interest in African destinations.” The summit generated 38,559 scheduled business meetings, reflecting robust engagement between international buyers and regional stakeholders.

Cape Town’s designation as “the best city in the world” by Time Out magazine provided a fitting backdrop. Alderman James Vos, the city’s tourism chief, highlighted infrastructure investments and marketing campaigns that have positioned Cape Town as a premier travel hub. “Weekly international flights now total 226, connecting us to 31 global destinations,” he said, while announcing plans to expand cruise tourism and pursue direct air routes from India and China.

Key to the city’s strategy is addressing logistical barriers. “Visa reforms are critical to growth,” Vos emphasized, citing efforts to simplify entry processes. His five-point plan also prioritizes renewable energy projects and enhanced public transport, aiming to bolster resilience against climate and economic shocks.

The event’s programming balanced commercial opportunities with sustainability discussions, including the Responsible Tourism Awards and panels on eco-tourism innovation. A dedicated focus on travel technology showcased digital tools designed to streamline bookings and enhance visitor experiences, aligning with global trends toward seamless, climate-conscious travel.

The record turnout at WTM Africa 2025 arrives as the continent’s tourism sector rebounds from pandemic-era lows, with international arrivals to Africa projected to grow by 8% this year. However, challenges persist, including uneven air connectivity and reliance on fossil fuels for energy. Cape Town’s emphasis on infrastructure resilience—such as solar power initiatives and water security projects—offers a template for balancing growth with sustainability.

Industry analysts note that Africa’s tourism recovery hinges on partnerships between governments and private investors to modernize amenities while preserving cultural and ecological assets. As global travelers increasingly prioritize ethical and immersive experiences, destinations like Cape Town are leveraging their natural beauty and innovation to carve a niche in competitive markets. The summit’s success underscores a broader shift: Africa is not merely a destination but a dynamic contributor to reshaping global travel narratives.