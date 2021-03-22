World Vision Ghana (WVG), a Christian relief, development and advocacy organization dedicated to working with children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice is calling on the Government of Ghana to explore and invest in alternative water supply systems where underground water is not feasible.

The not-for-profit organization again appeals to sector players to prioritize and increase investments to the water sector to ensure that every child everywhere has access to safe water.

WVG call was contained in a press statement issued today in Accra to commemorate the 2021 World Water Day which is marked across the globe on 22nd March each year.

Portions of the statement read “As we celebrate World Water Day 2021, World Vision Ghana wishes to congratulate the government, development partners, NGOs/CSOs, private sector and other non-state actors for working hard to ensure that 80% of Ghana’s population has access to safe drinking water (MICS 2017/18).

We, however, need to remind ourselves, that while we have made some strides, some six million children and their families still lack access to safe water.”

According to the statement, government needs to pay much more attention to water quality and the inequalities associated with access.

It pointed out that the 2017/18 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey report reveals that close to 8 in every 10 households had E-coli (faecal contamination) in their drinking water while close to 5 out of 10 water sources were also affected.

The statement further explained that the same report also reveals clear wealth disparity in basic water access, with the wealthy nearly twice more likely to have access than the poor do.

WVG has tasked government through the Ministry of Sanitation and Water to take immediate steps to address water quality challenges, both at the source and in households including those identified in the 2017/18 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey report

Again the state should pay attention as a matter of urgency to the delivery of safe water in schools and healthcare facilities in order to create a conducive environment for quality education and health care as well as create the enabling environment required to implement policies that will ensure the sustainable management of water supply systems.

The importance of water to human beings cannot be over-emphasized. Water promotes improved health, livelihoods and general wellbeing. Indeed, it is often said that WATER IS LIFE and no strategy for poverty reduction can ignore people’s vital requirement for safe water.

Sadly, millions around the world, including Ghana, do not have access to this vital need. It is not uncommon to find women and children travelling long distances in search of safe water but only ending up fetching water from rivers, streams, unprotected ponds and other contaminated water sources.

In several rural and small towns, community members still share drinking water sources with cattle and other animals. Forty-nine (49%) percent of public basic schools lack access to safe water on their premises (EMIS 2018).

As believers in a better world for children, World Vision lives and works in communities to co-create water, sanitation and hygiene solutions that last.

WVG believes that nothing can be more important to child’s wellbeing than access to safe drinking water. Globally, the organization is the largest non-governmental provider of clean water in the developing world, reaching a new person with safe water every 10 seconds.

The has therefore reiterated its commitment to partnering government, private sector, NGOs/CSOs and other stakeholders towards increased access to safe water.

