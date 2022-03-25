World Vision Donates Isolation Medical Gowns To Health Directorates 

Health Directorates in the five regions in the Northern Ghana have taken delivery of 10,392 boxes of isolation medical gowns to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The items, worth $100,000 were donated to the Health Directorates by World Vision Ghana, an international non-governmental organisation, as part of its COVID-19 Response Plan.

Mr Richard Okai, Integrated Programmes Director at World Vision Ghana, speaking at a ceremony to hand over the items to the beneficiaries at Savelugu in the Northern Region, said it was to ensure that vulnerable families were safe to enjoy good health within their communities.

He said World Vision Ghana’s COVID-19 Response Plan sought to promote preventive measures through behaviour change education to support health systems, and to strengthen multi sector support for children impacted by COVID-19.

He said it was also to promote and sustain the primary health care and reduce the spread of the disease and other contagious diseases in the health facilities in the northern Ghana.

Mr Timothy Akanpabadai, Northern Sector Regional Operations Manager of World Vision Ghana said the organisation provides support for primary health care to strengthen the Community Health Management Committees to improve on nutritional status of children, and lactating mothers through the improvement of feeding practices in 1000 days of life of infants with funding from World Bank and World Vision Japan.

Mr Iddrisu Tanko, Deputy Director of Administration at Tamale Teaching Hospital, on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed appreciation to World Vision Ghana and its partners for the gesture saying the items would be put to good use to save lives.