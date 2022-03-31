World Vision Donates Medical Items To East Gonja Municipal Health Directorate

World Vision Ghana has donated medical equipment valued at US$23,000.00 to the East Gonja Municipal Health Directorate in the East Gonja Municipal of the Savannah Region.

At a brief ceremony to hand over the items covered by Kanyiti FMs’ Alhassan Imoro, the East Gonja Municipal Area Manager of World Vision, Patrick Maraa Tachin said World Vision was undertaking several interventions across Ghana in the areas of education, advocacy, community engagement; health, water hygiene and sanitation (WASH).

This he indicated was aimed at ensuring livelihood empowerment and supporting children to live life to its fullest.

The Items include:

• 231 boxes of CPE (disposable gowns) medical gowns (4,620 pieces)

• 154 boxes of isolation gowns (15,400 pieces)

• 4 boxes of Infantometers (8 pieces)

• 8 gallons of hand sanitizers

• 630 pieces of 330ml container of hand Sanitizers

According to him, the organization was currently carrying out community-based monitoring, community-led advocacy and research in the Municipality aimed at promoting child wellbeing and improved health outcomes, adding that, the donation of the Gift-in-kind (GIK) medical items was worth Twenty Three Thousand United States of America Dollars (US$23,000.00).

He explained that capacity building at the community level in Primary Healthcare and nutrition programmes are major areas of focus for World Vision Ghana.

To this end,he said the organization was therefore working closely with the health directorates within the respective programme areas to revitalize and strengthen Community Health Committees(COMM) under the Ghana Health Service community based Health Planning and Service (CHPS) programme through capacity building volunteerism in order to influence Social and Behavior Change Communication (SBCC).

Whilst acknowledging the effort by the various health directorates in ensuring child wellbeing,he reiterated the readiness of World Vision to support and partner the Municipal Assembly and its decentralized agencies and key stakeholders to improve the wellbeing of children.

The East Gonja Municipal Chief Executive, Richard Broni who received the items on behalf of the Municipal Health Directorate expressed gratitude to the organization for the kind gesture.

He believes the items when handed over to the health directorate will be put into good use in order to augment effort by government to ensure quality healthcare delivery in the Municipality.

Source: Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham