World Vision Ghana and partners inaugurate two boreholes for two communities

World Vision Ghana, in collaboration with the Otumfuo Foundation and the Societe Generale Ghana, has inaugurated two boreholes for two communities in the Ahafo Ano South West and Sekyere South Districts of the Ashanti region.

The beneficiary communities are Kunsu-Wioso in the Ahafo Ano South West and Kona in the Sekyere South.

The objective is to provide the people in these communities, who are mainly farmers, clean drinking water to help prevent waterborne diseases and also improve on their health status.

Mr Richard Nii Okai Okai, Integrated Programmes Director of World Vision, speaking at the separate ceremonies to inaugurate the facilities, said his organization together with other partners had provided about fifty mechanized water facilities for some communities in the Ashanti region.

The aim, he said was to ensure that, the people, especially children in those communities had access to quality and potable water to drink and for their daily use to help prevent diseases.

Mr Okai said World Vision was committed to improve the safety and wellbeing of children in rural communities and would continue to undertake initiatives that would support their growth and development.

Nana Afua Kobi Prempeh Executive Director of Otumfuo Foundation, said providing unhindered access to potable drinking water, good health and education as well as clean environment for all people in Asanteman was one of the key objectives of the Foundation.

She said the Foundation would continue to partner with key stakeholders to provide basic facilities that would help promote the health and wellbeing of people, especially those in rural and deprived communities.

Mr Hakim Ouzzani, Managing Director of Societe Generale Ghana, said the bank was happy to be associated with the project and would continue to work hand-in-hand with partners to promote and enhance the lives of the people.

Mr Joseph Bonsu Frimpong, District Chief Executive for Ahafo Ano South West, commended the partners for coming to the aid of the people and said the government would continue to support initiatives that sought to enhance access to potable water for all.