World Vision Ghana Calls on Christian Community to Lead Efforts in Environmental Preservation

World Vision Ghana has issued a call to the Christian community to actively participate in environmental protection and adopt behaviors that preserve the earth for future generations.

George Matey Okorley, Faith and Development Coordinator at World Vision, emphasized that Christians have contributed to the degradation of the environment and must take responsibility by adopting actions that sustain the planet.

Okorley stressed that Christians should view God’s creation as sacred, urging them to refrain from environmentally harmful practices in pursuit of a comfortable life, regardless of economic or personal hardships. He noted, “Whether you actively participate or remain silent, we have all contributed to the degradation of our environment. It is time to take decisive steps to address the issue and work towards reclaiming it.”

The remarks were made during a one-day media dialogue on environmental sustainability and climate action, organized by the Faith and Development Unit of World Vision Ghana. Themed “The Church and Creation: Inspiring Environmental Responsibility in Ghana,” the event aimed to foster media collaboration, raise awareness about creation care, and develop innovative public engagement strategies to address the nation’s environmental challenges.

Rev. Dr. Ebenezer Yaw Blasu, a lecturer at the Akrofi-Christaller Institute of Theology, Mission, and Culture, highlighted practical steps the church can take in environmental conservation. These include fostering a culture of creation care, training pastors in environmental stewardship, integrating creation care into biblical studies and worship services, and advocating for stronger enforcement of environmental laws.

Blasu emphasized that humanity was purposefully created by God to care for His creation, and that environmental protection is a divine mandate. He described failing to act on this responsibility as an “ecological sin,” urging Christians to be proactive in creation care, rather than reacting to problems once they arise. “We have been called to be at the forefront, proactive, so that others will follow us,” he stated, reinforcing that protecting the earth is part of the Christian mission.

He also highlighted the scientific consensus that Earth is the only planet capable of sustaining life, stressing that the destruction of the planet equates to the destruction of humanity’s home. “As Christians go all out to evangelize and save lost souls, they must also encourage fellow citizens to save the earth because the salvation Jesus Christ brought is not for humans alone, but for all of creation,” Blasu said.

Okorley also urged journalists to go beyond merely reporting on environmental issues and become active partners in promoting environmental sustainability and climate action as part of Ghana’s cultural fabric.

Through these efforts, World Vision Ghana seeks to inspire a broader sense of responsibility within the Christian community, encouraging individuals and institutions to take meaningful action in safeguarding the environment for future generations.