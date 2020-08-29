Mr. Dickens Thunde, National Director of World Vision Ghana, has appealed to parents to show greater interest in the education of their children because education was a right and not a privilege.

He advised parents to desist from forcing their girl-child into marriage since it was a crime against humanity.

Mr. Thunde who said this when he inaugurated a six-unit classroom block for Dika Primary School in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region, disclosed that the Organisation’s vision for every child was ‘life in all its fullness’.

The classroom block also has an office, store, staff common room, changing room and eight-seater KVIP toilet with urinals.

Mr. Thunde said the construction of the edifice would improve learning, access, enrolment and quality education since more than seven million children were out of school due to inadequate school infrastructure according to the 2010 Housing and Population Census.

Director further urged the community members to help maintain the structure to prolong its lifespan.

Mrs. Salomey Yeboah, the Nkwanta Cluster Manager of World Vision Ghana, who had played pivotal roles in the District in areas of health, water, sanitation and education to help increase the well-being of children, especially the vulnerable, noted that parents must empower their wards by enrolling them in school.

She said education was a tool in shaping the future of children and parents should endeavour to give their wards the best of education they could since their future depended on the kind of education offered them.

Madam Grace Lolor Abla Bonuedi, Kadjebi District Director of Education, said the provision of the edifice would boost the morale of students and teachers while calling on them to take good care of the facility.

She advised the pupils to study hard to justify the investment their parents and the Organisation had made on them.

Mr. Maxwell Kofi Asiedu, Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE), expressed gratitude to the Organisation for their tremendous support to the District.

He also entreated parents to enroll their wards in school to enable them have access to quality education, which was the greatest investment in their lives.