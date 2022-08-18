World Vision Ghana donates furniture to six basic schools in Nkwanta South

World Vision Ghana has donated 276 dual desks worth GHC 64,000 to the Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly to be distributed to six basic schools in the Municipality.

Mr Edward Owulah, the Krachi-Nkwanta Cluster Manager, who made the donation on behalf of the World Vision Ghana (WVG) National Director, Mr. Dickens Thunde said the donation was part of WVG continuous commitment to the needs of most vulnerable girls and boys in the country.

He said under the 2021-25 Strategy, the goal of world vision Ghana is that 1.3 million school age vulnerable girls and boys thrive and be able to read and comprehend grade level text by 2025.

“The donation of the 276 dual desks for use by a total of 552 girls and boys in six basic schools would enhance school environment and teacher support for increased reading performance of school children,” the Cluster Manager added.

Mr Bright Kwame Lenwah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), receiving the furniture on behalf of the Municipality expressed the Assembly’s appreciation to World Vision Ghana for the good collaboration and tremendous support to meet some of the needs of the people in the area.

The MCE reiterated the fact that the Assembly is responsible for the development needs of the people within the municipality, adding “I thank World Vision for supporting the Assembly to meet some of the needs of the people.

Handing over the dual desks to Mr. Benjamin Kpevor, Municipal Human Resource Management and Development officer, the MCE assured the Municipal Education Directorate of the Assembly’s commitment to improve school environment and teacher support for increased reading performance of girls and boys.

He indicated the Assembly’s continuous partnership with WVG and other development agencies to help meet the needs of the education sector.

The Municipal Human Resource Management and Development officer, Mr. Kpevor who received the donations on behalf of the Municipal Director of Education was full of praise to World Vision Ghana for the donation.

He recounted the numerous donations of school supplies and infrastructure the Ghana Education Service (GES) has received from world vision Ghana over the years.

He assured the Municipal Assembly and WVG that the GES directorate would ensure good maintenance of the dual desks to be able to increase the reading performance of the children.

Mr Kpevor advised the six (6) beneficiary school headteachers who were present at the handing over ceremony to liaise with their respective school management committees (SMCs) to ensure the desks are made available for use by the most vulnerable girls and boys in their schools.

Like the proverbial Oliver Twist, Mr. Kpevor hopes that WVG would continue to make more donations of school supplies including teaching and learning materials to improve learning outcomes of most vulnerable girls and boys in the municipality.

The beneficiary headteachers from the six basic schools also appreciated world vision Ghana for their support towards the improvement of teaching and learning in the various schools but pledge to keep the desk very save for future generation to also benefit.