World Vision Ghana (WVG) has presented Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth about GHC10,000 to the Ghana Peace Council (GPC).

The items donated included; face masks, hand sanitizers, hand gloves, hand washing facilities, among others.

Mr Samuel Malo, Head of Humanitarian Emergency Affairs, WVG, who made the presentation, said the organisation is dedicated to ensuring peace in the upcoming election therefore the need to equip the GPC with protective equipment to support them in their duties.

“We are supporting the GPC in the campaign to ensure peace before, during and after December 7 elections. We are still dealing with the pandemic so we deemed it important to provide this equipment to the council to help in undertaking the duties on the field.

“At World Vision, our focus is about children and we need peace to prevail so that the safety of our children are preserved because children and mothers tend to suffer when there is no peace,” he said.

Madam Janet Kumah, Director in charge of Capacity, Development and Outreach who received the items on behalf of the GPC said the donation was timely and would help in undertaking their duties.

“We are thankful to WVG for this donation especially during this era of the COVID-19 pandemic and would serve its intended purpose. The items would be useful to us in undertaking our duties to preserve the peace in the country,” she said.

She also urged citizens to observe all the COVID-19 protocols and also be of good behaviour during this electioneering moments and was hopeful that peace would prevail after the December 7 elections.