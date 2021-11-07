World Vision Ghana equips community groups for improved feeding practices

World Vision Ghana (WVG) has out-doored and equipped community groups in 21 communities within the Kintampo South District with the objective of improving household nutrition.

The project dubbed “Improved feeding practices for the first 1,000 days” is being funded by the Japan Social Development Fund (JSDF) through the World Bank with support from World Vision Japan.

The Kintampo South District which is part of the four districts selected by WVG for this project has outdoored five community groups including; Community Health Volunteers, Mother To Mother Support Groups, Village Based Entrepreneurs, Male Champions and Farmer Groups (FGs) to help undertake the programme.

The aforementioned groups have received 100 bicycles to be given to Community health Volunteers, Male champions and student peer educators, 100 bundles of roofing sheets to support the poultry farmers, four sets of hemocues and 10 boxes of microcuvette to be presented to the district health directorate.

Mr Francis Gumah, Project Manager at WVG in a statement said: “The project will be improving household nutrition using social enterprise approach as a key model for the sale of nutritional supplements by Village Based Entrepreneurs (VBEs). This model will help to also increase income and provide employment for households.

“Since the inception of the project, WVG has since worked with partners at the community, district and NGO level in laying a good foundation for project implementation with strong community ownership. This has resulted in the formation and training of these community level groups,’’ he said.

The statement added that in coming months, the project will be donating anthropometric tools such as weighing scales, weighing pants and infantometers to the district health directorate to support quality health care delivery.

The project to be undertaken in four districts; Kassena Nankana West District (Upper East), Sekyere East (Ashanti Region) and Kintampo South (Bono East) is targeted at improving feeding practices among 5,520 targeted women of reproductive (including pregnant and lactating women) and 4,900 children under two years.

The project, which would be beneficial to 4,800 households in 70 communities, costs $3,444, 804 over a four-year duration.