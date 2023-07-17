World Vision Ghana gets first female National Director    

Madam Laura Del Valle has been appointed as the first female National Director for World Vision Ghana (WVG), a Christian relief, development, and advocacy organisation.

It is the first time a seasoned development and humanitarian women’s leader will spearhead the activities of WVG, taking over from Dickens Thunde, who retired.

Madam Laura, in an acceptance speech during her unveiling at the WVG Head Office in Accra, expressed her excitement about joining the “Orange” family and stated her commitment to serve the vulnerable in Ghanaian society.

“When I came last year, I was deeply impressed with the ministry and services you are delivering to the

children, and that is what caught my heart and my attention, and I am here just to be one of you, to serve the children, families, and communities in Ghana so they can strive for a brighter future.

“That is our promise to the children of Ghana, that we will do what is supposed to be done, especially to help the most vulnerable children have a better future,’’ she said.

Laura encouraged the staff of WVG to serve in line with the vision and mission of the organisation, having expressed gratitude for the warmth she received from staff and lauding their commitment and professionalism.

Madam Laura is joining the Ghana team with over 30 years of experience within and outside World Vision, having served as the National Director of World Vision El Salvador since 2013.

Since she joined World Vision in 2001, she has held various positions, including Operations Director in WV El Salvador, Programme Quality Specialist at LACRO, and Research and Development Associate at the Global Centre.

She also demonstrated adaptive and thoughtful leadership in her different roles, at the European Union and Plan International.

As an advocate for child protection and the well-being of boys and girls, Madam Laura says she aims to inspire others to serve children with love and passion and to deliver high-quality results.

She believes that children should be contributors to the transformational experiences they deserve for a better future in a world free of violence and filled with the tender love of Jesus.

Madam Laura has a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from El Salvador University, a master’s degree in art from Eastern University, and a doctoral degree in leadership from Gull University.

She holds a specialisation in the management of NGOs from the TEC of Monterrey, Mexico and a certified ontological coach for business from the International Federation of Professional Ontological Coaches.