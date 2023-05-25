World Vision Ghana gifts 300 desks to Basic schools in Nkwanta South Municipality

The World Vision Ghana (WVG), Nkwanta Area Programme, has donated 300 dual desks costing GHS105,000 to the Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly to be distributed to seven basic schools in the Municipality.

Mr Irvine Aboagye, the Krachi-Nkwanta Cluster Manager, who made the donation on behalf of the World Vision Ghana National Director, Mr. Dickens Thunde, said the donation of the furniture was part of the entity’s continuous commitment to the needs of most vulnerable pupils and students in the country.

He said under it 2021-25 Strategy, the goal of WVG was that 1.3 million vulnerable school age girls and boys thrived and are able to read and comprehend grade level text by 2025.

“The donation of the 300 dual desks for use by a total of 600 girls and boys in seven basic schools would enhance school environment and teacher support for increased reading performance of school children,” the Cluster Manager added.

Mr. Williams Dalabri Nkikia, Sponsorship and Child Protection officer, World Vision Krachi- Nkwanta Cluster, also urged the headteachers to put the furniture to effective use by ensuring that they were always maintained.

He noted that the donation was in furtherance of efforts to create a safe and conducive environment for effective teaching and learning for improved learning outcomes among girls and boys.

He said it was also in fulfilment of the organisation’s objective of ‘Enhance school environment and teacher support to increase reading and performance of school, which is under it Reading Improvement and Skills Enhancement (RISE) Project.

“These desks came as a result of the 25 per cent of money being set aside from the money some children received directly from their sponsors, which is allocated towards an activity that benefits other children,” he added.

Mr Bright Kwame Lenwah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), receiving the donations on behalf of the Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly, expressed the Assembly’s appreciation to World Vision Ghana for the good collaboration and tremendous support to meet some of the needs of the people in the Municipality.

The MCE reiterated the fact that the Assembly was responsible for the development needs of the people within the Municipality, adding “I thank World Vision for supporting the Assembly to meet some of the needs of the people.”

The beneficiary headteachers from the seven basic schools also appreciated World Vision Ghana for their support towards the improvement of teaching and learning in the various schools but pledged to keep the desk safe for future generation to also benefit.

The beneficiary schools included Obanda, Dufrumkpa, Ahondwo, Chiare, Fankyeneko, Salifu, and Kankye Akura.