World Vision Ghana grabs two prestigious CSR Excellence Awards

World Vision Ghana, a Christian relief, development, and advocacy organisation, has won two prestigious awards at the 10th edition of the Ghana Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Excellence Awards.

World Vision Ghana, which has over the years impacted positively on the lives of the most vulnerable children, was adjudged CSR Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) of the Year and the CRS Award for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Partnership.

The awards scheme recognised World Vision Ghana’s efforts in implementing unique community development programmes such as Livelihood Improvement and Family Empowerment, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, and the Unlock Literacy project.

These programmes have increased households’ food and nutrition security, income, and children’s access to quality education, healthcare, safe drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities and services.

Mr. Baafour Otu-Boateng, Board Chair of World Vision Ghana, stated in his acceptance speech that the recognition was an acknowledgement of their exceptional commitment to corporate social responsibility, transformative and impactful programming, and community development.

He stated that World Vision Ghana used a unique community model and result-focused programming to address challenges and tackle the underlying causes of poverty and injustice that affect children’s lives, their development, and their growth.

“We thrive on the trust we have built working with various stakeholders. Your trust helps the organisation do more for vulnerable children, their families, and communities.

“We aim to reach 3.3 million children with quality water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), livelihood, education, healthcare services, and economic transformation by 2025,” he said.

Mr. Otu-Boateng appealed to donors, development partners, private sector actors, and the government to partner with World Vision Ghana as they seek to meet the SDG Agenda 2030.

Previously, World Vision Ghana was recognised by the Ghanaian government for its immense contributions to the fight against COVID-19 at the 2023 National Awards Ceremony.

In 2021, World Vision Ghana won the UNESCO-Japan Prize on Education for Sustainable Development Award through its “Unlock Literacy Project,” which promotes a holistic approach to the development of literacy focusing on critical thinking, a core competency for sustainability, and the Millennium Excellence Award for Urban and Rural Development organised by the Millennium Excellence Foundation (MEF).

In addition, World Vision Ghana also won the “Best HR Management in the NGO Sector Award” for the second year running at the 2021 and 2023 Awards.

It also won the “Most Outstanding Non-Profit Organisation Response to COVID-19” Award and was a finalist in the category of “Best Organisation in HR Information Systems Award,” having previously won this in 2019.