World Vision Ghana has handed over 300 metallic dual desks to six basic schools in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region, as part of its agenda to ensure quality teaching and learning at the basic school level.

Before the donation, some school children in the beneficiary schools used to sit on the bare floor or blocks during class period, a situation which affected the academic performance of the children.

Mr Robert Pwazaga, the Talensi Cluster Programmes Manager of World Vision Ghana, at the handing over ceremony of the furniture to the beneficiary schools at Sirigu in the Kassena-Nankana West District, said the support was in consonance with the organization’s ongoing programme in the District.

“World Vision has operated in Ghana since 1979 and in the case of the Kassena-Nankana West District, since 2008. One of our key technical programmes that we implement in the Kassena-Nankana West District is reading improvement in primary education. The goal of this project is to ensure that, children are able to read with comprehension by completion of grade two”.

Mr Pwazaga said the furniture deficit in some schools in the District prevented affective teaching and learning and that posed a challenge to the project.

“Throughout our monitoring, we have realized that in some selected schools, children have to resort to sitting on the floor during teaching and learning. As a result of this challenge, World Vision and its partners have come together to support some selected schools with a total of 300 dual writing desk to improve teaching and learning”.

The Programmes Manager urged the beneficiary schools to adopt a maintenance culture for the furniture and reaffirmed the commitment of World Vision Ghana to improving the standard of education in country.

The Assistant Director in-charge of Planning and Statistics at the Kassena-Nankana District Education Directorate, Mr Isaac Pabia, thanked World Vision Ghana for the support and said the donation had come at the right time since “one of the key challenges the District has, is furniture”.

“When you go round and you see children on the floor writing, it is heart-breaking, so if World Vision is coming in to support us, I think the best we can do in return, is to take good care of what they have given us,” he entreated the heads of the beneficiary schools.

The beneficiary primary schools include Kurugu, Kaasi, Mirigu, Nabango, Dazongo and Sirigu Primary ‘B’ School.

The metallic desks furniture which cost World Vision Ghana $10,000.00 will serve as a lasting solution to the wooden ones, which had created a huge deficit of furniture in schools in the District due to frequent breakdown.