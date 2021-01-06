World Vision Ghana (WVG) as part of its COVID-19 Response project has donated Personal Protective Equipment to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG).

The items worth GHC 743,368, included handwashing facilities, nose masks, coveralls, goggles, and gloves.

Mrs Efua Ghartey, Board Chairman at World Vision Ghana, at the presentation, said the fight against COVID-19 was not yet over, thus, the need to support personnel of GHS and CHAG.

“As we all know, the number of COVID-19 infected persons continues to rise. Therefore, we all have the collective duty to support efforts of the Government so that together, we can halt the further spread of the virus.

“We need to support government to build the capacity of health workers; equip them to manage the reported cases and ensure that they are not infected in their line of duty,’’ she said.

Mrs. Ghartey urged the government to support a united global effort to protect the most vulnerable especially children during the pandemic.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, said the PPE support came at a very crucial time where restrictions were being eased.

“WVG has been our partners for a very long time and during this pandemic, they continue to support various programmes of the GHS, including capacity building for health workers, provision of PPE, among others.

“We are moving into a phase where restrictions are being eased which also means that we are increasing our risk as we fight this virus, so this support is extremely important and essential in our fight to halt the spread.”

Madam Sarah Martei-Olletey, Monitoring and Evaluation Coordinator at CHAG expressed her appreciation to WVG for the gesture and the foresight.

WVG since the outbreak in March 2019, spent approximately $1.4 million in its COVID-19 Emergency Response Project and has distributed more than 200,000 Information, Education and Communication materials to enhance Government’s public education efforts.