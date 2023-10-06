World Vision Ghana urges tax exemption on donor health commodities    

Ms. Laura Cristina Delvalle, National Director, World Vision Ghana (WVG), has called for tax exemption on health commodities ( Gift-in-Kind) received from donors in complementing government’s effort at providing quality health care.

That, she said, would motivate partners and donors to commit more resources to the health system.

Ms. Delvalle made the call when the Organisation donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Ghana Health Service.

The PPEs, which included 230,000 protective gowns, are to support the health sector in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for post Covid-19 occurrences.

She said WVG was committed to strengthening its collaboration and relationship with the GHS in the implementation of several health interventions, including the prevention of infections and control projects under the COVID-19 emergency response, hence the donation.

She said: “ WVG is committed to supporting and strengthening the health system during post COVID-19 interventions; over 100,000 pieces of these gowns have been donated to regions and districts where we operate.

“We really want to continue contributing to the effort of health service providers and also to take care of the workforce. During the pandemic we lost a lot of nurses and doctors so, this donation is to protect them and be prepared for any other shocks in the health system.”

Dr Lawrence Ofori-Boadu, Acting Director, Institutional Care Division of the GHS, who received the items, expressed gratitude for the gesture.

He called on other corporate bodies to extend a helping hand to the Service to achieve quality health care delivery while protecting health workers.