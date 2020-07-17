The World Vision International, a humanitarian aid focused organization, has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at a cost of Gh 131,000 cedis to the Eastern Regional Health Directorate to support health workers to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The items included 249 gallons of hand sanitizers, 230 boxes of face masks, 100 pieces of coveralls, 33 infrared thermometer guns, 200 medical goggles, 6 sanitizer dispensers, and 50 complete handwashing facilities to complement the national effort against COVID-19.

Mr Christopher Teye, cluster Manager for Fanteawka and Afram Plains Area programme, who made the presentation said the items were to be distributed to four district health facilities including Afram Plains North and south, Fanteakwa North and South and the Regional Health directorate.

He indicated that the presentation was the second to be made to the health facilities in the four operating districts under the programme so far, to equip the health facilities and health workers to be able to contain the spread of the disease.

Mr Solomon Obiri, Manager of the Eastern Regional Central medical Stores, who received the items on behalf of the Regional Director of Health Services, said the Region had over 1,000 health service delivery points and so the issue of inadequate PPE remained a challenge.

He explained that the PPE was disposable and therefore its demand was so high that, government alone could not meet it and thanked the World Vision and the many organizations that had been supporting the health facilities to discharge their duties safely.

Mr Emmanuel Atua, Fanteakwa South District Director of Health, said so far the district had recorded seven cases of coronavirus but the good news was that all of them had recovered whiles Afram Plains has eight active cases.

He said adequate PPE would help protect the health workers especially those in the frontline to ensure that the public is safe and appealed to the public to adhere to the social distancing, hand washing, and face masks protocols.

Advertisements