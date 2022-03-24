World Vision presents isolation medical gowns to health directorates

World Vision Ghana donated 10392 boxes of isolation medical gowns worth 100,000 USD to health directorates in the five regions of Northern Ghana as part of COVID-19 Response Plan to fight the pandemic.

Mr Richard Okai, Integrated Programmes Director at World Vision Ghana said COVID-19 Response Plan launched in Accra last two years by World Vision Ghana was to promote preventive measures through behaviour change education to support health systems and also to strengthen multi sector support for children impacted by COVID-19.

He said it was also to promote and sustain primary health care and also to reduce the spread of the disease and other contagious diseases in the health facilities in the Northern sector.

“The utmost desire is to see our most vulnerable and their families safe to enjoy good health within their communities.” He added

According to Okai, the donation was in the form of Gift-in-kind from their donors to augment investments made by health partners to improve on quality delivery of health care service in communities.

Mr Timothy A. Akanpa badai, Northern Sector Regional Operations Manager at World Vision said World Vision Ghana has also been supporting primary health care in their programmes to strengthen the Community Health Management Committees (COMMS) to improve on nutritional status of children, lactating mother through the improvement of feeding practices in 1000 days life of infants with funding from World Bank and World Vision Japan.

He urged the beneficiaries to make a very good use of the items to meet the health needs to improve on quality health services delivery in the Northern sector.

Mr Iddrisu A. Tanko, Deputy Director of Administration at Tamale Teaching Hospital on behalf of the beneficiaries showed appreciation to the donors for their support and also called on the other partners for their assistance towards the health sector in Ghana to save lives.