World Vision provides potable water for five communities in Sekyere East

World Vision Ghana, a Christian Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), promoting the welfare of children and the vulnerable in society, has handed over mechanized boreholes to five communities in the Sekeyere East District.

The project sought to provide potable water to the beneficiary communities, which included Nkwakwanua, Akokoaso, Bomso, Feyiase, and Ahwerewa.

Mr. Francis Gumah, Ashanti Regional Programmes Manager of World Vision Ghana, at separate ceremonies to hand over the facilities, said water was a basic commodity that people must not struggle to access.

He said regular supply of water was critical to the well-being and dignity of the vulnerable, particularly children who were the target group of World Vision.

“In this era of COVID-19, water has even become more important in our lives because everyone needs water to keep the hygiene protocol”, he said

He was hopeful that lateness to school among children in beneficiary communities would be a thing of the past because they would no longer trek long distances to fetch water before going to school.

The project, according to Mr. Gumah, would not only address the perennial water shortage in the communities but also sustain the livelihoods of food vendors, palm oil producers as well as tie and dye producers who use a lot of water in their businesses.

Mr. Gumah said beyond the availability of water for the inhabitants, the project would also create employment opportunities for people with disabilities and the aged who shall be engaged to sell the water to earn a living.

Mr Joseph Appiah, the Assembly Member for Nkwakwanua Electoral Area praised World Vision Ghana for the numerous interventions in the District.

Mr Appiah said for over a year the people in his Electoral Area had been struggling to access potable water and that the provision of the borehole was timely and impactful.