Mrs Salomey Yeboah, Agotime-Ziope Programmes Manager, World Vision Ghana, has presented Personal Protective Equipment to Agotime-Ziope District Assembly and some institutions in the District.

The institutions; the Ghana Health Service, Ghana Education Service, Department of Births and Deaths, Environmental Health and National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) were the recipients and the items included; 38 boxes of hand sanitizers and three infrared thermometer guns worth GH¢20,000.00.

They are to be distributed to workers of the institutions, and school children to enable them to observe the safety protocols, while carrying out their duties to stem the spread of the disease.

Mrs Yeboah said the donation formed part of the Organisation’s coronavirus response project aimed at supporting institutions, especially their partners in the fight against the virus.

She said personnel of the institutions came into contact with lots of people daily in their line of duties, and therefore, the gesture was to protect them.

The Programmes Manager entreated the beneficiaries to use the items for their intended purpose to achieve the desired objective.

Mr John Kwaku Amenyah, District Chief Executive (DCE), for the area, who received the items, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) described the gesture as apt and was grateful to the Organisation.

He said support from the citizens was needed to help the government in its quest to tackle the pandemic as “government only cannot do it.”

Mr Amenyah called on other Organisations, to emulate the World Vision Ghana example and support the fight against the pandemic.

Mr Christian Ahiawodzi, the District Director for NCCE, said the Commission was always on the field educating people, so the items would help them adhere to the laid down measures for safety.

Mr Matthew Ayamba Adam, the District Health Director, said supporting frontline personnel leading the fight against the pandemic was sine qua non, commending the Organisation for the donation.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleFire razes destroys 13 residential apartments in Sunyani
Next articleHeavy rainstorm pummels KpareKpare, displaces scores
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here