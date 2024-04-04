World Water Day: Africans Demand Action From Government As Challenges With Water Supply, Sanitation Persist

By
News Desk
-
0
Water And Sanitation Pap New
Water And Sanitation Pap New

Ahead of World Water Day on Friday 22 March, Afrobarometer is pleased to share our latest Pan-Africa Profile publication, offering valuable insights into African views and perspectives on water and sanitation.

Findings reveal that water supply and sanitation remain major challenges in most African countries, especially for rural populations and poor households, and more than half of citizens report that their household went without enough clean water for home use at least once during the year preceding the survey, including about a quarter who say this happened “many times” or “always.”

Page

Page

Page

Page

Page

Page

Page
End
Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here