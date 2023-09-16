WorldDAB Conference: Edmund Fianko Billed to Speak

The Acting Director of Engineering at the National Communications Authority (NCA), Rev. Edmund Fianko is billed to speak at the WorldDAB Conference as part of the ongoing International Broadcasting Convention (IBC2023) in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The WorldDAB conference, which is in partnership with Broadcast Networks Europe (BNE) is slated for Sunday, September 17, 2023, under the theme “DAB+, A Firm Foundation for Radio”.

It brings leading experts in broadcasting technology together to discusses “the power of digital broadcast radio in fostering democracy, trust in media, and social commitment through high-quality news, fresh formats, and captivating content.”

In a post on its X page, WorldDAB introduced Ghana’s Edmund Fianko as one of the speakers at the conference.

The selection of Ghana’s representative as a speaker for this year’s WorldDAB conference is a testament to Ghana’s achievement as the first country in West Africa and fourth on the continent to have started DAB (digital audio broadcasting) technology, and on the back of a more advanced version, DAB+.

Ghana recently launched a half-year trial of DAB (digital audio broadcasting) technology with some 18 local stations (11 in Accra and seven in Kumasi) on the back of a platform built and managed by the country’s ubiquitous broadcasting and media technology firm, K-NET, on behalf of the NCA.

In essence, DAB allows radio stations to reach audiences outside of their local communities and regions without having to pipe their content through sister stations in those other regions, as is the case with the current FM channels.

At the launch of the DAB trials in Ghana, Rev. Edmund Fianko explained that Ghana was entering the DAB space with DAB+, which offers good quality audio that also supports multiple radio channels leading to spectrum efficiency, less signal interference and the opportunity for value added services among others.

Ghana’s DAB frequency range is between 174 and 230 MHz. Currently all of the 18 channels on trial use only frequency channel, and that shows the DAB endures spectrum efficiency.

A statement from WorldDAB noted that DAB+ is revolutionising the radio industry and shaping its future, adding that the conference will explore the economic benefits and sustainable nature of DAB+ with inspiring success stories from around the world on how DAB+ is fueling creativity, culture, enterprise and innovation.

Other speakers at the conference are Jonas Jacobsson, Head of Broadcast and Media Technology, Telenor, Norway, Andreas Gorsak, Project Consultant, Emergency Warning Systems Digitalradio Deutschland, Lindsey Mack, Senior Manager DAB & External Affairs, BBC Sounds, and Air Marshal Dr Thanapant Raicharoen, Commissioner, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications

Commission (NBTC), Thailand.

Meanwhile, K-NET is also placing Ghana on the map at IBC2023, showcasing its bespoke world-class media and broadcasting technologies with the view to providing uplink services for global TV stations with audiences in Africa.

The company’s mantra at IBC2023 is simply this “if your TV viewers are in Africa, let’s uplink you.”

IBC2023 is a four-day event, slated for September 15 – 18, 2023 at the massive RAI Exhibition and Convention Centre, is under the theme “Transforming Media, Changing Expectations”.

It stands tall as the world’s most inspiring content and technology event that draws together the global media, entertainment, and technology industry for a compelling live experience that enable attendees gain critical insights, share expertise and unlock business opportunities.