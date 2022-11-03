World’s Anti-Doping Agency sets dates for 2023 Annual Symposium

The World’s Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has set March 14-15, 2023 for their annual (WADA) Annual Symposium.

The gathering would once again due to take place at Lausanne’s SwissTech Convention Center.

As was the case in 2022, the gathering is set to take place utilising a hybrid format.

Registration is yet to open, but WADA has asked interested parties to note the date.

The WADA Annual Symposium is the biggest annual gathering of the anti-doping world.

It typically brings together officials from International Federations, National Anti-Doping Organisations, accredited laboratories, Governments, and the organisers of major events.

This year’s WADA Annual Symposium, in June, was the first for three years, following a series of coronavirus-related cancellations.