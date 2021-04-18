The President of Women Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG), Mrs. Joyce Mahama has appealed to the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to consider the ban on female player Rabi Musah of Fabulous Ladies.

She said it is so sad, “One year is such a long time, hope we can plead for the punishment to be reduced since this might be her first time and have her apologize publicly. We will see what we can do to help. We will also take this opportunity to advise that all female athletes should behave well on the field of play during matches / tornaments especially. We are very sorry this happened ” she expressed.

Rabi Musah on 27th of February 2021, during the match which was played at the Ejisu Okese Park verbally and physically abused referee Faizatu Japka, an act which was deemed to have breached the laws of the game and regulations of the association.

In accordance with Article 12(4) of the GFA Disciplinary Code 2019, Rabi Musah is banned from taking part in all football related activity with immediate effect from April 13, 2021 to April 12, 2022.

The Committee has also handed her a fine of Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc5,000.00).

Three Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc3,000.00) of which is suspended due to the player’s plea for leniency leaving a fine of Two Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc2,000.00) to be paid.

Mrs Mahama was one of the contestants for an Executive Board member position at the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Elections, but her Yellow Team entirely lost every position to the Green Team led by Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah.

She has promised to put the elections behind and support the good works of the hard working president.

She urged all female sports groups to support the Green Team for a better Ghana in sports.

She congratulated all the athletes who have qualified to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and prayed that they win medals for the nation.

By Sammy Heywood Okine

