Wout Faes, a Belgian defender for Leicester City, scored two own goals in his team’s 2-1 loss at Anfield on Friday, unintentionally helping Liverpool’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

After gliding through the Liverpool defense in the fourth minute, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall gave Leicester the lead.

But that served as Faes’s double dose of humiliation.

After joining the team for £15 million from Reims, Faes attempted to clear a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross in the 38th minute, but his attempt went over Danny Ward’s head.

His evening deteriorated seven minutes later.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain found Darwin Nunez, who lobbed the ball over Ward but it hit the post.

Faes, though, managed to hammer the ball into his own net when the ball bounced back.

As a result, Leicester dropped to 13th place and Liverpool remained in sixth place, two points behind the top four.

“At points today, I felt like we were in dire straits. It’s a platitude, but getting the three points and winning is crucial, said Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk to Sky Sports.

“We attempted to enter the contest, but we are aware that our abilities were insufficient. Although it’s good that we won, there are still many areas where we can do better.

While everything was going on, West Ham’s season came to an end when they were booed off the field after losing to London rivals Brentford 2-0.

Following West Ham’s sixth straight Premier League loss, goals from Ivan Toney and Josh Dasilva in the first half increased the pressure on manager David Moyes.

While Brentford moved up to tenth, West Ham is only one spot above the relegation zone.

“Today, I thought we played well. We lost two goals to throw-ins because the goals were entirely against the flow of play. We created a lot of opportunities, but we just couldn’t seize them, according to Moyes, who spoke to Match of the Day.

“I think the players did a wonderful job, kept going. It’s tight margins. Simply put, we lacked the last puzzle piece.

For the first time since 2005, when he was in charge of Everton, Moyes has now lost five straight games as a result of the defeat.

The 2-0 victory over this team is impressive, according to Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

West Ham was superior to us in the first half, but we capitalized on our two opportunities, and our defense was flawless in the second. At 3-0, we had opportunities to end the game, but good points nonetheless.