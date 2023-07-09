WPA World Championship: Maclean Atsu Dzidzienyo begins training

Maclean Atsu Dzidzienyo had his first training schedule at the Marie de Paris Centre Sportif D’Asnieres. The training schedule focussed on endurance, working in starts and agility on the tracks.

Maclean is expected to compete on 14th July 2023 at the Stade Charlety in the Men’s 100M T53 category. We hope Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe will join the team in Paris by Tuesday as he competes on Saturday 15th July 2023.

The opening ceremony of the 2023 World Para Athletics World Championships will take place at 5:00pm at the Stade Charlety and Team Ghana will be duly represented.

The team is grateful to Mr Samson Deen, NPC Ghana and Africa Paralympic Committee for funding the team at the Championship.