Police Ladies FC recorded a 4-1 scoreline over Immigration Ladies to move to third position in 2020/21 Women’s Premier League (WPL).

A brace from Elshaddai Acheampong, and a goal each from Jane Ayieyam and Philicity Asuoko was enough to hammer Immigration Ladies in match-day 12 of the WPL played at the McDan La Town Park on Sunday.

Elshaddai collected a pass from Grace Animah to chip the ball above Immigration Ladies’ goalie Mary Neequaye into the yawning net to open her side’s goal account in the 11th minute.

However, Police Ladies’ lead was canceled with three minutes to end the first half. Immigration ladies were awarded a penalty and was expertly converted by Rosemary Ampem to draw parity.

From the break, Police Ladies upped their performance to add three more goals.

Substitute Henrietta Annie almost added her name on the scoresheet but Referee Audrey Atanpugbire ruled it as offside.

Having picked their rhythm in the second round of the WPL, it was all joy and excitement on the faces of the gathered fans who trooped to the Park to cheer their team to victory.

The win moved Police Ladies to the third position in the Southern Zone league log with 21 points after 12 matches with Immigration Ladies still stuck at five points.

With two matches to end the season, Police ladies will travel to face Southern Zone league leaders Hassacas whilst Immigration ladies welcome bottom-placed Sea Lions to the Mcdan La Town Park on Saturday.