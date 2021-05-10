Womens Premier League
Women’s Premier League

Police Ladies FC recorded a 4-1 scoreline over Immigration Ladies to move to third position in 2020/21 Women’s Premier League (WPL).

A brace from Elshaddai Acheampong, and a goal each from Jane Ayieyam and Philicity Asuoko was enough to hammer Immigration Ladies in match-day 12 of the WPL played at the McDan La Town Park on Sunday.

Elshaddai collected a pass from Grace Animah to chip the ball above Immigration Ladies’ goalie Mary Neequaye into the yawning net to open her side’s goal account in the 11th minute.

However, Police Ladies’ lead was canceled with three minutes to end the first half. Immigration ladies were awarded a penalty and was expertly converted by Rosemary Ampem to draw parity.

From the break, Police Ladies upped their performance to add three more goals.

Substitute Henrietta Annie almost added her name on the scoresheet but Referee Audrey Atanpugbire ruled it as offside.

Having picked their rhythm in the second round of the WPL, it was all joy and excitement on the faces of the gathered fans who trooped to the Park to cheer their team to victory.

The win moved Police Ladies to the third position in the Southern Zone league log with 21 points after 12 matches with Immigration Ladies still stuck at five points.

With two matches to end the season, Police ladies will travel to face Southern Zone league leaders Hassacas whilst Immigration ladies welcome bottom-placed Sea Lions to the Mcdan La Town Park on Saturday.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleGMM admonishes Muslims and Christians to learn to tolerate each other
Next articleGhana paired with Nigeria in 2022 AWCON qualifiers
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here