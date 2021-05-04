Vivian Konadu Adjei’s 85th goal was all Edna Quagraine’s charges needed to beat Immigration Ladies in match-day 11 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) played at the Mcdan La Town Park on Sunday.

Immigration ladies FC scored first courtesy Linda Aba Mensah’s 10th-minute goal but Thunder Queens fought hard in the second half to end the match 2-1 in favor of the visitors.
Immigration ladies led at half-time when goalkeeper Safiatu Salifu failed to stop Aba Mensah’s snap-shot from in the 12-yard box.

Aba Mensah pounced on a mistake by Thunder Queens’ defence to punish their opponent but their excitement left when Deborah Opoku expertly taken penalty to draw level.

With five minutes left to end regulation time, Konadu Adjei headed home Thunder Queens’ second to walk away with the maximum points.

The win gives Thunder Queens 11 points after 11 matches with Immigration ladies still stuck at five points.

Vivian Konadu Adjei was named the NASCO player of the match.

Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

