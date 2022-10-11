WPL: Coach Basigi positive to reclaim the title from Ampem Darkoa

Yussif Basigi Head Coach of Hasaacas Ladies says he is confident his team will win the 2022/23 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL) after losing out to Ampem Darkoa last season.

He told the GNA Sports that, though he anticipates a tough and more competitive season, his charges would go all out to reclaim their coveted trophy.

Hasaacas Ladies, the five-time WPL title holders began this season on a bright note after beating one of the tough teams in the Southern zone Berry Ladies 1-0 in the opening fixture of the season last weekend.

Basigi, who doubles as the assistant coach of the Black Meteors admitted that “winning the league is not about talking, but planning. We will strategise for every team we meet and beat them.”

On his part, it is the wish of every team to clinch the WPL title, however, Hasaacas would not underrate any team but would stay focused on their plans to emerge victorious at the end of the season.

The Sekondi-based club would travel to Dorma Ahenkro to battle newbies Essiam Soccrates in matchday two of the Malta Guinness WPL on Sunday.